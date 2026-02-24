From Bangladesh’s interim leader to grassroots reformer – What’s behind Muhammad Yunus’ big move?

Home

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus returns to his non-profit Yunus Centre after completing an 18-month tenure as Bangladesh’s interim chief adviser, marking a shift from political leadership back to grassroots social reform.

Muhammad Yunus steps back to social work

Bangladesh Nobel Peace Prize winner Muhammad Yunus has rejoined his social venture nonprofit, the Yunus Centre, following nearly a year and a half of overseeing the country’s interim government. On Sunday morning, Yunus visited the Yunus Centre office in Mirpur, Dhaka, greeting staff members and advisers while catching up on projects halted during his time abroad.

The 85-year-old microcredit and social business advocate embraced with Grameen-founded company managing directors (CMDs) and board members in the Centre’s lobby before sitting down to discuss next steps for the organisation’s grassroot development and social business programs. Staff at the Centre said they were excited to have Yunus back in Bangladesh and back on the ground leading efforts to help the world’s poorest populations.

Microcredit Mogul Returns to Civil Society from Political Role

Professor Yunus resigned as advisor to Bangladesh’s caretaker government last week on February 16, following the swearing-in of a newly elected parliament days prior. The incoming parliament session came as a result of January’s elections.

In August 2024, Professor Yunus had been appointed to oversee Bangladesh as acting leader of the caretaker government after widespread protests involving students and citizens led to the ousting of the Awami League regime under current prime minister Sheikh Hasina. A world-renowned social entrepreneur – widely recognized for his work founding the Grameen Bank – Yunus was tasked with leading Bangladesh into a peaceful transition of power and organizing new elections to establish a reformed civilian government.

As part of his official duties leading up to the January vote, Yunus commissioned several major initiatives and organizations aimed at institutional reform, such as the National Consensus Commission, which focused on recommendations for improving governance and elections in Bangladesh.

He Quits; Allies Cheer

Yunus’s homecoming has been met with political strife as leaders and activists within Bangladesh raised concerns about the former premier’s approach to sensitive issues such as minority rights, democratic freedoms, and foreign policy. Critics of Yunus’s leadership in the caretaker government alleged he did not do enough to protect the rights of minorities and marginalized communities. Yunus resigned as acting leader a week after Bangladesh’s new Prime Minister, Khaleda Zia of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), was sworn in.

In his final days in office, Yunus addressed the media in his capacity as interim leader, stating that the interim government would “not tolerate anyone’s attempt to harm the sovereignty” of Bangladesh. He went on to highlight the importance of maintaining friendly relations with all nations.

Three Zeros: Vision for a Better Future

Now back at the Yunus Centre, Muhammad Yunus looks to revive his signature Three Zero initiatives that focus on creating a world with zero poverty, zero unemployment, and zero net emissions through social business.

