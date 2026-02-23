Home

Did Muhammad Yunus sign secret US-Bangladesh trade deal? President Shahabuddin makes massive claim, says ‘Yunus hid…’

New Delhi: Muhammad Yunus’s tenure as Bangladesh’s interim leader will largely be remembered for all the bad reasons. It was during his time in office that Hindus in the country faced unprecedented violence at the hands of Islamist extremists. Now, reports suggest that Muhammad Yunus had finalized a trade deal with the United States just three days before the general elections in Bangladesh, which raises several questions.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin has made a significant revelation regarding the deal. Shahabuddin claimed that the agreement was executed in a highly secretive manner and that even the President’s Office was not informed about it.

In an exclusive interview with Kaler Kantho, President Shahabuddin said that Muhammad Yunus did not follow the Constitution during his 18-month interim tenure. As per the Constitution, the President must be informed about foreign visits in advance and briefed after the tour as well.

“I was never informed about Yunus’s 14–15 foreign visits. This includes the trade agreement signed with the United States,” he stated.

Was Not Informed About the US Deal: Mohammed Shahabuddin

Mohammed Shahabuddin, in the interview, stated that he had no information about the agreement signed with the US before the elections. He said, “I should have been informed about the deal. All previous heads of government used to inform the President because it is a constitutional obligation, but Muhammad Yunus did not do so. I was neither informed verbally nor in writing. Yunus did not even come to meet me.”

It is important to note that the newly formed government of Tarique Rehman in Bangladesh also appears unconvinced about it. A senior official in the government has said that Bangladesh will review the trade agreement signed with the United States. The new government may introduce changes to the deal.

Questions Raised Over Yunus’s Functioning

During the interview President Mohammed Shahabuddin launched a scathing attack against the Yunus government and strongly criticized his style of functioning. Shahabuddin said that, as head of the interim government, Yunus “trampled upon the Constitution.”

The president further alleged that Yunus remained focused on removing him from office and spent his tenure conspiring against him. “He not only plotted against me at the political level, but I have no hesitation in saying that the interim government even brought in a former Chief Justice as part of a conspiracy to remove me through unconstitutional means,” he claimed.

