Muktangan, San Francisco Bay Area: There is an old adage – much used – that you can take an Indian out of India, but you cannot take India out of an Indian. We are sure this holds true of most expatriate Indian communities and Bengal is no different. Blessed with some of the best scientific and educational brains, they have carved out a niche for themselves out West, competing with the top economic strata in the US or the UK. But like all Indians, the tug of home is strong, and often, that pull evolves into the NRI community creating bodies and associations that reflect their own India, on distant shores. Muktangan is one such platform.

Set up in the Eastern part of the San Francisco Bay Area, Muktangan was the brainchild of eight families that put their heads together in an effort to create an association that would promote social, cultural and philanthropic activities, with emphasis on under-privileged women, with the thought of bolstering the local Indian community.

What makes Muktangan special is that it is run by an all-woman board of directors, with the President, Secretary and Treasurer all being women, who have the support and help of the entire community.

A young not-for-profit organization, having been set up just this year, Muktangan is a combination of ‘Mukt’ (free) and ‘angan’ (a platform), which, according to its members, has a roadmap that includes:

“Bolstering the local Indian community through cultural events like Durga Puja.

“Fundraising activities to support social causes related to under-privileged women.

“Educational programs about culture, language and literature for our next generation.”

In this direction, the first major step that Muktangan will take is the three-day Durga Puja festivities, one of the biggest in East Bayin the beginning of October.

The extravaganza would include not just a Bengali flavour. There will be a Dandiya performance and an ethnic fashion show, while artistes of repute from India will be flown across to perform during the festival.

And of course, food can’t be far behind in any Indian festivities, so a food festival is a given.

Through this, Muktangan hopes to embark on a journey of re-discovering our roots, as many, from college students to professionals from different walks of life, will pitch in to make the body a success and possibly permeate India and Indianness for many years to come. This is only the first step.