Peshawar: Amid talks of negotiation over the government formation, the Pakistan media on Tuesday reported that Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura', has been named as Afghanistan's new head of state by the insurgent group's top leader Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada.

The repot further stated that Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, Chairman of Taliban's Political Office in Doha, and Mullah Abdus Salam will work as deputies of Mullah Hasan in the new Taliban government, which is likely to be announced next week, The News International reported, citing multiple sources.

At present, Mullah Hasan is head of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body – Rehbari Shura or leadership council – which serves much like a government Cabinet running all the group's affairs subject to the approval of the top leader.

It was reported that Mullah Hebatullah himself proposed Mullah Hassan’s name to head the government and the issues within ranks of the Taliban regarding the formation of the government have been resolved.

It must be noted that Mullah Hassan belongs to Kandahar, the birthplace of the Taliban, and was among the founders of the armed movement. He worked for 20 years as head of Rehbari Shura and remained close to Mullah Hebatullah. He had served as foreign minister and deputy prime minister during the Taliban’s previous government in Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

Mulla Yaqoob, son of the Taliban founder Mullah Mohammad Omar, will be the new defence minister, the report stated. Yaqoob was a student of Mullah Hebatullah, who had earlier appointed him as head of the powerful military commission of the Taliban.

The report also suggested that Sirajuddin Haqqani, the head of the notorious Haqqani network and son of the famous anti-Soviet warlord Jalaluddin Haqqani, is likely to get the portfolio of interior minister, while Mullah Ameer Khan Muttaqi will be the new foreign minister.

Citing the Taliban sources, the report said Mullah Zabiullah Mujahid, whose name was earlier proposed for information minister, will now be the spokesperson for the new head of state.

The development comes days after Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt Gen Hameed dashed to Kabul on an unannounced visit last week, amidst mounting pressure on the Taliban to form an inclusive government acceptable to the international community.

Earlier in the day, the Taliban forces opened gunshots to disperse a rally in Kabul and arrested several Afghan journalists who were covering the demonstration, witnesses and Afghan media outlets said. The protest began outside the Pakistan Embassy in the Afghan capital to denounce what the demonstrators allege as Pakistan’s interference in Afghanistan, especially Islamabad’s alleged support for the latest Taliban offensive that routed anti-Taliban fighters in Panjshir province.

An Afghan journalist who was among those detained and who was later freed told The Associated Press he was punished by the Taliban. They made me rub my nose on the ground and apologize for covering the protest, he said, speaking on condition of anonymity for fears for his safety. Journalism in Afghanistan is getting harder,” he added.

Afghanistan’s TOLOnews TV channel said its cameraman Wahid Ahmadi was among those arrested.