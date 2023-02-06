Home

Multi-storey Building Reduced to Rubble in Seconds As Earthquakes, Aftershocks Rattle Turkey | Watch

Social media is also flooded with heart-wrenching videos from Turkey and Syria.

New Delhi: A series of devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria on Monday wreaked havoc in the region with the death toll crossing over 1,900 and the figures could mount further. Several countries including India are sending aid to assist in relief and rescue operations.

Social media is also flooded with heart-wrenching videos from Turkey and Syria. Ahmer Khan, a multimedia journalist, tweeted a video of a massive fire that broke out in a building in Turkey.

In one such clip, an entire multi-storey building can be seen collapsing like house of cards in Sanliurfa province. Authorities said 16 structures collapsed in Sanliurfa and 34 in Osmaniye, reported news agency Reuters.

Watch Video:

Measured 7.8 on the Richter scale, the first earthquake rocked through central Turkey and northwest Syria. Reuters reporters witnessed rescue workers searching through debris to evacuate people from the rubble.

