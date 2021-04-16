Indianapolis: Multiple people were shot at and several others were injured in a major shooting incident at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, according to police. Several victims have been reported after shots were fired at the FedEx facility on Thursday, an incident which the police is calling a “mass casualty,” an ABC-affiliated television station said. Also Read - Paris Shooting: Gunman Open Fires Outside Vaccination Centre, One Dead

As per preliminary updates from the police, the gunman has himself taken his own life. However, the Indianapolis police said the authorities did not feel there was an active threat to the community anymore. Also Read - One Dead, 5 Others Injured in Texas Shooting; Gunman Arrested, Says Bryan Police

“We have multiple people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds,” officer Genea Cook was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters. The police also added that there were others who have been taken to various hospitals for treatment. Also Read - Three Dead, 4 Injured in House Party Shooting in North Carolina

Police added that the incident happened at a FedEx facility in Mirabel Road, Indianapolis, late on Thursday and the facility is located close to the Indianapolis International airport.

⚠️🇺🇸#URGENT: Reports of several people shot at Indianapolis FedEx facility#Indianapolis l #IN

Police & EMS personnel are responding to a FedEx facility where reports say 8 people have been shot. The shooter has not been detained and may still be shooting.

More details shortly! pic.twitter.com/UzJwc8P8I1 — Intel Point ALERTS (@IntelPointAlert) April 16, 2021

An Indiana State Police Public Information Officer in a tweet said that the Interstate 70 highway, off which the FedEx facility is located, had reopened without access to Ameriplex Parkway from either direction.