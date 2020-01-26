New Delhi: Three days after three rockets had hit near the US Embassy in Baghdad, another two rockets on Sunday night hit near the US Embassy in the same location. This is believed to be the attack on American installations in the country.

As per updates, loud sounds were heard in the evening in the western bank of the Tigris where most foreign embassies are located.

Security sources placed in the locality disclosed that three Katyusha rockets hit near the Embassy compound and another security personnel informed that as many as five struck the Embassy area. However, no immediate word on casualties has been reported so far.

A spate of rocket attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad is happening after the death of top Iranian commander by the US airstrike in Iraq.

In the recent past, the US has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for such attacks on the US embassy in Iraq, but there has not been any claim of responsibility.