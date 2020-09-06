New Delhi: In a ‘major incident’, several people have been stabbed in Birmingham city centre at around 12.30 am on Sunday. Emergency services were rushed to the spot to carry out rescue operations. Also Read - COVID-19: UK Set For Major Increase in Virus Testing

West Midlands Police said there were “a number” of victims, but the severity of their injuries is yet to be ascertained. Also Read - Indian Origin Physician Ravi Solanki Wins UK Engineering Award for Contribution in Covid-19 Fight

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious. However, all emergency services are working together at the scene, and making sure that those who are injured receive medical care”, the police said in a statement.

It added,”Our officers are on the scene and we’re asking people to stay away from the area until further notice. More info as we get it. We are aware of reports on social media. We will release facts when we can – our info must be accurate.”