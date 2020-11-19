New Delhi: In a major development, the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) of Pakistan on Thursday sentenced Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed to 10 years in jail in two more terror cases. Along with him, four other leaders of Jamat-ud-Dawawere have also been sentenced jail term. Also Read - 'Something in Marathi': Shiv Sena's Nitin Nandgaonkar Demands Karachi Sweets Outlet in Mumbai be Renamed | Watch

Saeed, a UN designated terrorist whom the US has placed a $10 million bounty on, was arrested on July 17 last year in the terror financing cases. He was sentenced to 11 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in February this year in two terror financing cases. At present, he is lodged at the Lahore's high-security Kot Lakhpat jail.

In all, 41 cases have been registered by the CTD against the JuD leaders, out of which 24 have been decided while the rest are pending in the ATC courts. Four cases have been decided against Saeed so far.

Saeed and his two close aides – Zafar Iqbal and Yahya Mujahid – have been sentenced to 10 and a half years each, while JuD chief’s brother-in-law Abdul Rehman Makki was sentenced to six months imprisonment.

According to updates, Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta of ATC Court No 1 heard the case No 16/19 and 25/19 filed by Counter Terrorism Department in which the verdict has been announced after the statements of witnesses were cross-examined by Naseeruddin Nayyar and Mohammad Imran Fazal Gul Advocate.

Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

The US Department of the Treasury has designated Saeed as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. He was listed under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008.

(With inputs from PTI)