Mummies From Outer Space? Lawmakers In This City Display Mysterious Aliens’ Fossils

The mummified specimens, believed to be a millennium old, were retrieved from Peru's Cusco.

‘Aliens’ Fossils Revealed In Mexican Congress. | Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: We have been hearing about encounters between humans and extraterrestrials or sightings of UFOs in the sky. Several people have claimed to see aliens, but none of these claims have concrete evidence to prove the presence of aliens. Nevertheless, the possibility of non-human beings always lingers with a big question mark. Now, two alleged alien-like corpses have been unveiled in Mexico City at the country’s Congress. This one-of-a-kind event was led by renowned journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan. The event garnered massive attention as the small “non-human” bodies were displayed in transparent boxes for public viewing.

Trending Now

Mummies From Outer Space

The two mummified bodies are believed to be a millennium old. Bot the specimens were retrieved from Peru’s Cusco. The event was co-hosted by scientists, with Ryan Graves, the Executive Director of Americans for Safe Aerospace and a former US Navy pilot, also present.

You may like to read

According to a report in Marca, Jaime Maussan, under oath, presented his findings to members of both the Mexican government and US officials. He described these findings as “UFO specimens,” which had recently undergone examination at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM).

Scientists Managed To Extract DNA

Scientists at the university managed to extract DNA evidence from these specimens using radiocarbon dating techniques. Maussan stressed that these specimens defy our known terrestrial evolutionary patterns. Contrary to common belief, these entities were not discovered in the aftermath of a UFO crash; instead, they were unearthed in diatom mines, an environment rich in algae, and subsequently underwent fossilization.

This revelation has ignited widespread excitement among UFO enthusiasts and truth-seekers globally. However, it also casts a spotlight on numerous questions surrounding our comprehension of extraterrestrial life and the potential existence of beings from beyond our planet.

In an earlier development, three witnesses testified before the United States Congress in July regarding unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP). Among them, David Grusch, a former military intelligence officer, disclosed that during his tenure with the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), he became aware of a decades-long endeavour to recover and reverse-engineer UFOs that had crashed on American soil. He alleged that the US government possessed both “intact and partially intact” alien vehicles.

NASA To Release Findings From UFO

NASA is set to unveil its report on UFOs, now referred to as unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) on Thursday. A media briefing is scheduled for Thursday at 7 a.m. local time to present the findings of NASA’s independent study group on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP). This study group was established by NASA in 2022 with the objective of evaluating existing detection techniques and technology while also formulating recommendations to enhance UAP detection capabilities, according to NASA.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Science and Technology News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES