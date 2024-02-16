Munich Security Conference: EAM S Jaishankar Meets Secretary of State Antony Blinken; Discusses India-US Strategic Ties

EAM S Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Blinken were found to have deliberated on various aspects of India-US strategic ties.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference 2024, on Friday. (ANI Photo)

Munich: In his visit to Germany for the 60th Munich Security Conference, External Affairs S Jaishankar recently found himself engaging in discussions with notable figures of the geopolitical world. These included US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Britain’s representative, David Cameron, while in Germany. They dove into a comprehensive array of subjects, encompassing mutual collaboration as well as key global and regional concerns, as per a report by news agency PTI.

60th Munich Security Conference

The meetings took place on the sidelines of the prestigious Munich Security Conference, in its 60th edition, which is the world’s leading forum for debate on international security. The Indian minister is to participate in a panel discussion on Growing the Pie: Seizing Shared Opportunities,’ which is also to be addressed by German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock, and US Secretary of State Blinken on Saturday.

Taking to social media platform X, Jaishankar said his meeting with Blinken focused on key bilateral issues as well as the situation in West Asia, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific.

“Great to meet my friend US @SecBlinken this afternoon on #MSC2024 sidelines. Our talk centered on the situation in West Asia, Ukraine and the Indo-Pacific. Reviewed the continuing progress in our bilateral ties,” his post on X said.

S Jaishankar And Blinken Discuss India-US Issues

Jaishankar and Blinken were found to have deliberated on various aspects of India-US strategic ties too. Earlier, the External Affairs Minister’s bilateral meetings started with the UK’s Cameraon and were followed by ministers from Peru and Bulgaria.

“Started my engagements at #MunichSecurityConference by meeting UK Foreign Secretary @David_Cameron. A good discussion on our bilateral cooperation as well as global and regional issues,” Jaishankar posted on his official X handle along with a photo of the meeting.

“Also exchanged views on the cricket match underway,” the minister said, referring to the ongoing India versus England test match at Rajkot in Gujarat, given the love both countries share for what is known as the Gentlemen’s Game.

Another important meeting was with Josep Borrell Fontelles, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice President of the EU Commission. In another post on X, Jaishankar said he was “delighted” to catch up with Fontelles and “exchange perspectives on the current global situation.”

Jaishankar also welcomed him to India. Jaishankar spoke about “UN reform and our economic cooperation” with Peru’s Foreign Minister Javier Gonz lez-Olaechea and “discussed our growing bilateral relationship” with Bulgaria’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Mariya Gabriel.

He also exchanged “views on the Ukraine conflict” with Gabriel and welcomed Bulgaria’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance, floated by India as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of One World One Grid’ to increase the use of solar energy in the global effort to combat climate change.

(With inputs from agencies)

