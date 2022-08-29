Baghdad: Iraq’s powerful Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr announced on Monday that he is quitting politics, after a nearly-year-long stalemate that has left the country without a new government, reported AFP. “I’ve decided not to meddle in political affairs. I therefore announce now my definitive retirement,” said Sadr, a longtime player in the war-torn country’s political scene.Also Read - Dick Cheney Calls Donald Trump 'Coward', 'Greatest Threat To Republic'

He made the announcement on Twitter, where he added that "all the institutions" linked to his Sadrist movement will be closed, except the mausoleum of his father, assassinated in 1999, and other heritage facilities.

He gained popularity in Iraq following the toppling of the Saddam government by the 2003 US invasion of Iraq.

His latest statement came two days after he said “all parties” including his own should give up government positions in order to help resolve a months-long political crisis, added the report.

Muqtada al-Sadr is the leader of the Sadrist Movement and the leader of the Peace Companies, a successor to the “Mahdi Army” he had previously led during the American military presence in Iraq. Mahdi Army engaged in violent conflict with the United States and other Coalition forces.

Sadr commands strong support, especially in the Sadr City district in Baghdad, formerly named Saddam City but renamed after the elder Sadr. After the fall of the Saddam government in 2003, Muqtada al-Sadr organized thousands of his supporters into a political movement, which includes a military wing known as the Jaysh al-Mahdi or Mahdi Army.