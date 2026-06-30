  • India News
  • News
  • World
  • Another Pakistani minister makes unprovoked remarks over Indus Waters Treaty: Well cut off hands that...

Another Pakistani minister makes unprovoked remarks over Indus Waters Treaty: ‘We’ll cut off hands that…’

Pakistan has once again spewed venom against India over the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Written by: Nivedita Dash Edited by: Nivedita Dash
Updated: June 30, 2026, 11:04 AM IST
Another Pakistani minister makes unprovoked remarks over Indus Waters Treaty: 'We'll cut off hands that...'
Another Pakistani minister makes unprovoked remarks over Indus Waters Treaty: 'We'll cut off hands that...'

Amid ongoing tensions over water sharing, another Pakistani minister stated that any attempts to deprive the country of its designated share under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) would face severe resistance, using strong rhetoric to warn against altering the current agreement.

On Monday Pakistan’s Information Minister, Ataullah Tarar, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, said that the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan cannot be unilaterally changed or cancelled. He stressed that the people of Pakistan have rights to the waters of the Indus River under this “legally” enforced treaty, and that the treaty is still in force. India suspended the Indus Water Treaty after the Pahalgam attack. Pakistan is furious over this and is continuously issuing threats to India.

Read more: Masterstroke by Modi govt as India to boycott Indus Water Treaty proceedings, Pakistan rattled due to...

Now, Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister, Musadik Malik has also made a unprovoked threat. Addressing a press conference, Malik accused India of “controlling” Pakistan’s share of water, claiming Pakistan would “not let anyone” obstruct its share of water.

“There is a tap being controlled by the prime minister of a neighbouring country. He says he will not let even a drop of water flow into Pakistan,” Malik said, according to Dawn. He added, “But there is also the question of justice. We will protect ourselves…Not that we’ve just announced it, but we’ve proved that if anyone lays a hand over our share of water, we’ll cut off that hand.”

What is the Indus Water Treaty and why did India suspend it?

  • The Indus Waters Treaty is a bilateral agreement between India and Pakistan, signed on 19 September 1960, for the sharing of the waters of the Indus River system.
  • The Indus Waters Treaty was brokered by the World Bank and signed by then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistani President Ayub Khan.
  • Under the Indus Water Treaty, India was given full use of the waters of the eastern rivers of the Indus river system, namely Ravi, Beas and Sutlej.
  • Under the Indus Water Treaty, Pakistan was given the primary rights to the waters of the western rivers of the Indus river system: Indus, Chenab and Jhelum.
  • India suspended the Indus Water Treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack in April 2025. India had said that blood and water cannot flow together.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.

About the Author

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash

Nivedita Dash is an Assistant News Editor at India.com, where she leads a dynamic editorial team and oversees the platform’s daily news operations. With over 15 years of experience in Digital and Pr ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.