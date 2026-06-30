Another Pakistani minister makes unprovoked remarks over Indus Waters Treaty: ‘We’ll cut off hands that…’

Pakistan has once again spewed venom against India over the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

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Another Pakistani minister makes unprovoked remarks over Indus Waters Treaty: 'We'll cut off hands that...'

Amid ongoing tensions over water sharing, another Pakistani minister stated that any attempts to deprive the country of its designated share under the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) would face severe resistance, using strong rhetoric to warn against altering the current agreement.

On Monday Pakistan’s Information Minister, Ataullah Tarar, addressing a press conference in Islamabad, said that the Indus Water Treaty between India and Pakistan cannot be unilaterally changed or cancelled. He stressed that the people of Pakistan have rights to the waters of the Indus River under this “legally” enforced treaty, and that the treaty is still in force. India suspended the Indus Water Treaty after the Pahalgam attack. Pakistan is furious over this and is continuously issuing threats to India.

Now, Pakistan’s Climate Change Minister, Musadik Malik has also made a unprovoked threat. Addressing a press conference, Malik accused India of “controlling” Pakistan’s share of water, claiming Pakistan would “not let anyone” obstruct its share of water.

“There is a tap being controlled by the prime minister of a neighbouring country. He says he will not let even a drop of water flow into Pakistan,” Malik said, according to Dawn. He added, “But there is also the question of justice. We will protect ourselves…Not that we’ve just announced it, but we’ve proved that if anyone lays a hand over our share of water, we’ll cut off that hand.”

What is the Indus Water Treaty and why did India suspend it?