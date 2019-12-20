New Delhi: The lawyers of Pakistan Bar Council have condemned a Pakistani Army Spokesperson Major General Asif Ghafoor’s statement against the death sentence awarded to Pervez Musharraf by a Special Court, stated news agency ANI on Friday. It must be noted that the retired army chief General Musharraf was sentenced to death in a treason case and was convicted for violating Article 6 of the Constitution.

Major General Asif Ghafoor, the Director-General of Inter-Services Public Relations, had critised the detailed judgement of the special court against Pakistan’s former President Musharraf, the Vice Chairman of Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) had said on Thursday, as per a report.