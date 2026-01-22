Home

News

These Muslim countries join Donald Trumps Board of Peace – Why Pakistan but not Iran? - Check list here

These Muslim countries join Donald Trump’s Board of Peace – Why Pakistan but not Iran? – Check list here

Foreign Ministers of eight Muslim countries welcomed the invitation from United States President Donald Trump to join the ‘Board of Peace’. These countries are – Qatar, Turkey, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE.

These Muslim countries join Donald Trump’s Board of Peace – Why Pakistan but not Iran? - Check list here

Doha: In a major development, eight Muslim-majority countries, including Arab nations, have accepted the invitation from United States President Donald Trump to join the ‘Board of Peace’, reflecting their support for ongoing international efforts to end the Gaza conflict. The Foreign Ministers of a total of eight Muslim-majority countries stated that each nation will sign the joining documents according to its legal and other necessary procedures.

Which Muslim-Majority Countries Joined The Board Of Peace?

On Wednesday, (local time), Foreign Ministers of Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates confirmed of receiving the invitation, extended to their leaders by President Trump, to join the Board of Peace.

“The Ministers announce their countries’ shared decision to join the Board of Peace. Each country will sign the joining documents according to their respective relevant legal and other necessary procedures, including the Arab Republic of Egypt, the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and the United Arab Emirates, that have already announced to join,” the statement read.

Countries Back Board of Peace Plan to Secure Gaza Ceasefire

The Ministers reiterate their countries’ support for the peace efforts led by President Trump, and reaffirm their countries’ commitment to supporting the implementation of the mission of the Board of Peace as a transitional administration, as set out in the Comprehensive Plan to End the Gaza Conflict and endorsed by United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803, aimed at consolidating a permanent ceasefire, supporting the reconstruction of Gaza, and advancing a just and lasting peace grounded in the Palestinian right to self-determination and statehood in accordance with international law, thereby paving the way for security and stability for all countries and peoples of the region.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Eight Muslim-Majority Countries That Have Joined Donald Trump’s Board Of Peace

Country Region Arab / Non-Arab Qatar Middle East Arab Türkiye (Turkey) Eurasia / Middle East Non-Arab Egypt North Africa Arab Jordan Middle East Arab Indonesia Southeast Asia Non-Arab Pakistan South Asia Non-Arab Saudi Arabia Middle East Arab United Arab Emirates (UAE) Middle East Arab

Why Pakistan But Not Iran?

In the list of Muslim countries joining Trump’s Board of Peace, Iran is not included. Countries that have agreed to join the body are – Saudi Arabia, Turkiye, Egypt, Jordan, Indonesia, Pakistan, Qatar, and UAE.

Tensions are intensifying between Iran and US, involving sanctions, mutual distrust and regional influence.

The Board of Peace

The “Board of Peace” was unveiled as part of phase two of the fragile ceasefire agreement with Hamas to end the Israel-Gaza conflict, as reported by Al Jazeera.

The White House, which is currently run by the Trump administration, sent invites to several world leaders to join the Board of Peace. According to Trump, the body would look after ‘governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation’ in the war-torn region.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.