As the world condemns the heinous knife-attack in France’s Nice, Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad created a stir saying Muslims have the right to be angry and to “kill millions of French people”. Also Read - France: Three Killed as Woman Beheaded in Nice Church, PM Modi Condemns Attacks
His tweet came hours after a knife-wielding attacker killed at least three people and wounded several others at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday. Also Read - Macron Orders France Back Into National Lockdown as COVID-19 Cases Surge
In a series of tweets, the 95-year-old leader said that France has killed millions of people in the course of its history, many of whom were Muslims.
“Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past. But by and large, the Muslims have not applied the ‘eye for an eye’ law. Muslims don’t. The French shouldn’t. Instead, the French should teach their people to respect other people’s feelings,” his tweet on Thursday, titled Respect Others read. Also Read - Boost to India's Air Power: 3 More Rafale Fighter Jets to Arrive in Ambala on November 5
“It is not in keeping with the teachings of Islam. But irrespective of the religion professed, angry people, kill. The French in the course of their history has killed millions of people. Many were Muslims,” he wrote.
Referring to French teacher, Samuel Paty, he said that, as a Muslim, he would not approve the killing, but added that freedom of expression doesn’t include insulting other people. Mohamad also criticised French President Emmanuel Macron for “blaming the religion of Islam” for the beheading of the middle-school teacher.
“Macron is not showing that he is civilised. He is very primitive in blaming the religion of Islam and Muslims for the killing of the insulting school teacher. It is not in keeping with the teachings of Islam,” he posted.
Twitter flagged the tweet saying it violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence but determined that it was in public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible.
Meanwhile, the French president’s decision to publicly defend the cartoons of Muhammad has led to calls for a boycott of French products, especially in Islamic nations.