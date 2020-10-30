As the world condemns the heinous knife-attack in France’s Nice, Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad created a stir saying Muslims have the right to be angry and to “kill millions of French people”. Also Read - France: Three Killed as Woman Beheaded in Nice Church, PM Modi Condemns Attacks

His tweet came hours after a knife-wielding attacker killed at least three people and wounded several others at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday.

In a series of tweets, the 95-year-old leader said that France has killed millions of people in the course of its history, many of whom were Muslims.

"Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past. But by and large, the Muslims have not applied the 'eye for an eye' law. Muslims don't. The French shouldn't. Instead, the French should teach their people to respect other people's feelings," his tweet on Thursday, titled Respect Others read.

RESPECT OTHERS 1. A teacher in France had his throat slit by an 18-year-old Chechen boy. The killer was angered by the teacher showing a caricature of Prophet Muhammad. The teacher intended to demonstrate freedom of expression. — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

13. Since you have blamed all Muslims and the Muslims’ religion for what was done by one angry person, the Muslims have a right to punish the French. The boycott cannot compensate the wrongs committed by the French all these years.https://t.co/ysZeXDrQ09 — Dr Mahathir Mohamad (@chedetofficial) October 29, 2020

“It is not in keeping with the teachings of Islam. But irrespective of the religion professed, angry people, kill. The French in the course of their history has killed millions of people. Many were Muslims,” he wrote.

Referring to French teacher, Samuel Paty, he said that, as a Muslim, he would not approve the killing, but added that freedom of expression doesn’t include insulting other people. Mohamad also criticised French President Emmanuel Macron for “blaming the religion of Islam” for the beheading of the middle-school teacher.

“Macron is not showing that he is civilised. He is very primitive in blaming the religion of Islam and Muslims for the killing of the insulting school teacher. It is not in keeping with the teachings of Islam,” he posted.

Twitter flagged the tweet saying it violated the Twitter Rules about glorifying violence but determined that it was in public’s interest for the tweet to remain accessible.