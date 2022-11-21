My Firstborn Child Died in My Arms, Felt His Last Heartbeat: Elon Musk

"My firstborn child died in my arms. I felt his last heartbeat. I have no mercy for anyone who would use the deaths of children for gain, politics or fame", tweeted Musk in response to a user asking if it is time to let Alex Jones back on Twitter.

New Delhi: Twitter’s new boss Elon Musk on Monday asserted that his firstborn child died in his arms and hence has no mercy for people using their children’s death for their personal gain. For the unversed, Musk lost his son Nevada Alexander when he was 10 weeks old.

“If not, why not?” the user asked. Alex Jones is an American far-right and alt-right radio show host and prominent conspiracy theorist who was ordered by a Connecticut jury on October 12 to pay $965 million to the families of the eight Sandy Hook victims and an FBI agent for making false claims that the killing was a hoax.

This comes a day after the Twitter handle of former US President Donald Trump was reinstated. Trump was permanently suspended from the social media site by Twitter’s previous management in January 2021, just days after the attempted insurrection by pro-Trump supporters at the US Capitol on January 6. 2021. Trump’s supporters attacked the Capitol as the US Congress attempted to certify Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

“The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated. Vox Populi, Vox Dei,’ Musk tweeted on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Musk also revealed his number 1 priority. Recognising a report claiming that ‘Elon Musk has begun addressing the issue of posting child sexual exploitation content on Twitter after years of the platform’s inactivity on the subject under past management’, the 51-year-old said, “Priority #1.”