My Hope Is That By Next Weekend…: Biden Flags Ceasefire As Israelis, Hamas Take Part In Qatar Talks

In the midst of a severe humanitarian crisis in the Palestinian territory, many countries, including Egypt, Qatar, the United States, and France, have been acting as intermediaries between Israel and Hamas.

Washington: US President Joe Biden said that he hopes there will be a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict by “next Monday,” as reported by CNN. “Well, I hope by the beginning of the weekend, I mean, the end of the weekend,” Biden said after being asked when a ceasefire might start. “My national security adviser tells me that we’re close. We’re close, it’s not done yet. And my hope is that by next Monday we’ll have a ceasefire,” Biden added.

Hamas previously backed off some important demands in hostage negotiations and pause in fighting in Gaza after Israel accused its position of being “delusional,” CNN reported. “The major obstacles have been resolved in terms of Hamas insisting on a full withdrawal of Israeli forces and end to the war,” a senior Biden administration official said. “Hamas’ requirements for the numbers of Palestinians [prisoners that] would have to be freed has declined.”

A Hamas source told AFP that “some new amendments” were proposed on contentious issues, but “Israel did not present any substantive position on the terms of the ceasefire and the withdrawal from the Gaza Strip.”

