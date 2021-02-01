New Delhi: Following the major military coup and subsequent declaration of emergency, Myanmar’s government agency which is in charge of air travel on Monday said it has suspended all passenger flights. Also Read - Coup in Myanmar: Why Military Junta Cannot Be Brought To Justice

Confirming the news, the US Embassy in Myanmar said on its Facebook page that the road to the international airport in Yangon, the country's s biggest city, had been closed on Monday. On Twitter, it said that "reports indicate that all airports in Myanmar are closed."

Moreover, the US Embassy also issued a "security alert" saying it was aware of the detention of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi as well as the shutdown of some Internet service, including in Yangon.

Furthermore, the Myanmar military television on Monday added that the military was taking control of the country for one year, while reports said many of the country’s senior politicians including Aung San Suu Kyi had been detained.

The development comes in the country days of concern about the threat of a military coup — and military denials that it would stage one — and came on the morning the country’s new Parliament session was to begin.

On the other hand, Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy released a statement on one of its Facebook pages saying the military’s actions were unjustified and went against the constitution and the will of voters.

Notably, the military’s actions in Myanmar were already receiving international condemnation. Moreover, Aung San Suu Kyi has asked people to protest against the coup staged by the military on Monday, hours after it detained her and other senior members of her ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

As per reports, the military seized control of the South Asian nation following escalated tensions between the government and the army that erupted due to the outcome of the November 2020 parliamentary polls, the first to be held since the end of the Army’s rule in 2011.

In a statement issued under Suu Kyi’s name, she said: “I urge people not to accept this, to respond and wholeheartedly to protest against the coup by the military.” She added that Monday’s development has put the country back under dictatorship, the BBC reported.