New Delhi: A Myanmar court on Monday sentenced ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi to four years in prison for flouting COVID-19 rules and inciting dissent against the military. Zaw Min Tun, a spokesman for the ruling junta said the deposed civilian leader was sentenced to two years’ imprisonment under section 505(b) and two years’ imprisonment under natural disaster law.Also Read - Attention Travellers! Myanmar to Resume International Tourism Next Year

For the unversed, the sentencing was the first in a series of cases in which the 76-year-old Nobel laureate is being prosecuted since the army seized power on Feb. 1, preventing her National League for Democracy party from starting a second five-year term in office. Also Read - Attackers Came From Myanmar Border, Operation Launched to Nab Culprits: Manipur CM on Ambush

The court’s ruling was conveyed by a legal official who insisted on anonymity for fear of being punished by the authorities. Suu Kyi’s trials are closed to the media and spectators, and her lawyers, who had been the sole source of information on the proceedings, were served with gag orders in October forbidding them from releasing information. Also Read - India Abstains From Voting on UNGA Resolution on Myanmar

The verdicts were supposed to be delivered last Tuesday. However, the court postponed its ruling with no explanation. At the same time, it agreed to allow testimony this week on a separate coronavirus charge from an additional defense witness who had previously been unable to attend court because of ill health.