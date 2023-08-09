Home

Nagasaki Day 2023: Japan Observes 78th Anniversary of US Atomic Bombing | Things You Must Know

Nagasaki Day, marked on August 9th every year, holds a grief importance in the history of the world. It recalls the event in the aftermath of World War II where an atomic bomb demolished the Japanese city of Nagasaki. and Hiroshima.

The US Atomic Bomb code named Fat Boy

New Delhi: Nagasaki, Japan, observed the 78th anniversary of the US atomic explosion on Wednesday. On August 9, 1945, the United States set off the second nuclear bomb named ‘Fat-man’ on the southern Japanese city, three days later Hiroshima was destroyed by the first nuclear bomb, made out of uranium named ‘Little Boy’. In the history of mankind the detonation of these atomic bombs which endless years of suffering in the city of Japan.

Prime Minister of Japan Offers Condolences

The Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida offered his condolences to the victims of World War II. Fumio Kishida furthermore added his government seeks a world free of nuclear weapons.

Fumio Kishida stated that “Seventy-eight years ago today, a single atomic bomb destroyed the city of Nagasaki in a mere instant, claiming the lives, futures, and day-to-day existences of what is said to be well more than 70,000 souls. Everything was reduced to ashes and countless people perished in both the city and the rivers. Even those who somehow escaped death despite those miserable conditions suffered long-term health problems.

He concluded by saying “I reverently express my sincere condolences to the souls who were victims of the atomic bomb here. I also extend my heartfelt sympathy to those still suffering even now from the aftereffects of the atomic bomb.”

The Prime Minister of Japan made a statement in view of Nakasaki Day, “I pray for the repose of the souls of those who fell victim to the atomic bombing and for the inner peace of the bereaved families and the atomic bomb survivors. The tragedies caused by nuclear weapons must never be repeated. Japan will make its utmost efforts” posted on X (formerly known as Twitter)

PM Kishida: I pray for the repose of the souls of those who fell victim to the atomic bombing and for the inner peace of the bereaved families and the atomic bomb survivors. The tragedies caused by nuclear weapons must never be repeated. Japan will make its utmost efforts pic.twitter.com/Tw0YWf7cv0 — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) August 6, 2023

Views of UN Secretary-General- Antonio Guterres

The UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres showed his condolences for the horrific tragedy the city of Japan has faced. Here is what the UN Secretary-General tweeted “78 years ago, atomic weapons were used on Nagasaki. We must never again allow such devastation to occur. The only way to eliminate the nuclear risk is to eliminate nuclear weapons”.

78 years ago, atomic weapons were used on Nagasaki. We must never again allow such devastation to occur. The only way to eliminate the nuclear risk is to eliminate nuclear weapons. — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) August 8, 2023

All Things You Need To Know About US Atomic Bombing

The United States and its allies attempted to conclude their war with Japan. The choice to deploy nuclear arms was fueled by a desire to accelerate Japan’s submission and avoid a long and costly invasion.

The ongoing ‘Trinity Test’ on July 16, 1945, the United States set up the first atomic bomb on Hiroshima on August 6, codenamed ‘Little Boy,’ killing lakhs of people by the end of the year.

The ‘Fat Man’ bomb that had been dropped on Nagasaki was code-named. It claimed the deaths of thousands of lives. This caused unconditional surrender by Japan in World War II.

At least 70,000 people were killed in the first Nagasaki blast, and many thousands of them collapsed later from radiation-related illnesses.

The US warplane known as Enola Gay dropped the ‘Fat Man’ over the Japanese city of Nagasaki. This resulted in Japan’s unconditional surrender during World War II.Now following massive post-war reconstruction both the Japanese cities, Hiroshima and Nagasaki are now vibrant and beautiful cities with memorials and museums dedicated to deceased people.

