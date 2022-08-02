China: More than 21 Chinese military planes entered into Taiwan’s air defence zone on Tuesday, officials in Taipei said, hours as US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began her visit to the island. Taiwan’s defence ministry said in a statement on Twitter: “21 PLA aircraft … entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on August 2, 2022,” referring to the air defence identification zone.Also Read - California Wildfire: Death Toll Rises To 4 With Recovery Of Two More Bodies

21 PLA aircraft (J-11*8, J-16*10, KJ-500 AEW&C, Y-9 EW and Y-8 ELINT) entered #Taiwan’s southwest ADIZ on August 2, 2022. Please check our official website for more information: https://t.co/F5Qf2OVXao pic.twitter.com/1EJEdsDQGM — 國防部 Ministry of National Defense, R.O.C. 🇹🇼 (@MoNDefense) August 2, 2022

Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday evening, defying a string of increasingly stark warnings and threats from China that have sent tensions between the world’s two superpowers soaring.