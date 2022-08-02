New Delhi: US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday landed in Taiwan amidst stern warnings from China. In the wake of these developments, the Xi-Jinping government administration sees the American contact with Taiwan as an encouragement to make the island’s decades-old de facto independence permanent, a step US leaders say they don’t support.Also Read - China Vows Targeted Military Action In Response to Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit | Details Here

After her touchdown in Taiwan, a Congressional Delegation Statement was released over this controversial visit. Also Read - Nancy Pelosi Lands in Singapore to Kick-off High Profile Asia Tour

The statement read, “This visit is the first official visit to Taiwan by a Speaker of the United States House of Representatives in 25 years. Our Congressional delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy. America’s solidarity with the 23 million people of Taiwan is more important today than ever, as the world faces a choice between autocracy and democracy.”

Meanwhile Nancy Pelosi also tweeted about her visit

Our delegation’s visit to Taiwan honors America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s vibrant Democracy. Our discussions with Taiwan leadership reaffirm our support for our partner & promote our shared interests, including advancing a free & open Indo-Pacific region. — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022

The visit is part of a broader trip to the Indo-Pacific — including Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan — focused on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance. According to the official statement, the discussions with Taiwan leadership will focus on reaffirming our support for our partner and on promoting our shared interests, including advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Pelosi, further tweeted that “Our visit is one of several Congressional delegations to Taiwan – and it in no way contradicts longstanding United States policy, guided by the Taiwan Relations Act of 1979, U.S.-China Joint Communiques and the Six Assurances. The United States continues to oppose unilateral efforts to change the status quo.”