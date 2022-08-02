Beijing/New Delhi: As tensions continue to build up over US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China’s official media reported air and ground movement of troops in Taiwan Straits, reported news agency PTI. Pelosi landed in Taipei on Tuesday night disregarding Beijing’s stern warnings against the visit, according to the television footage shown by US networks. She is the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.Also Read - Nancy Pelosi Posts First Tweet After Landing in Taiwan, Expresses America's Solidarity With Island People

As the Taiwan media reported her arrival, the Chinese official social media reported large scale military movement in the Taiwan Straits – the waters that separate China and Taiwan. PLA Air Force’s Su-35 fighter jet(s) is crossing the Taiwan Straits, state-run China Daily reported, citing a social media account. A video clip posted by Chinese social media handle “Yin Sura” showed a column of Chinese armoured vehicles on a busy road while they drove past it in a car. Also Read - China Vows Targeted Military Action In Response to Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan Visit | Details Here

In Fujian right now😯😯 pic.twitter.com/hHxfPTDQEo — Yin Sura 尹苏拉 (@yin_sura) August 2, 2022



Another video, shot from a foot-over bridge, gives a bird’s eye view of tanks rolling on the roads. Also Read - US Will 'Pay The Price' If Pelosi Visits Taiwan, Warns China

The next video in the thread shows trucks carrying tanks stationed on them.

Beijing routinely protests any foreign dignitaries’ visits to Taiwan, which it claims as its own and firmly insists all countries follow the ‘One China’ policy acknowledging that the breakaway province is part of its mainland.

US would pay the price for Pelosi’s visit: China

In Beijing, the Chinese foreign ministry said the US would pay the price if Pelosi went to Taiwan. “The US side will bear the responsibility and pay the price for undermining China’s sovereign security interests, Assistant Foreign Minister and foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told a media briefing here on Tuesday and reiterated that Beijing would take strong measures in response to Pelosi’s visit.

‘Reckless US disregard’

“Faced with reckless US disregard of China’s repeated and serious representations, any countermeasures taken by the Chinese side will be justified and necessary, which is also the right of any independent and sovereign country,” Hua said, responding to questions on what possible actions China would take to deter her from going to Taipei.

(With inputs from PTI)