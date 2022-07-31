Taiwan, a tiny island territory in South China Sea is in total panic. All across the country, there are sirens, mock battle drills & preparations in case a war is broken out with its arch-rival China. Training of citizen is being carried out in evacuation, medical support and support to military forces. Citizen and Military forces deployed especially at the three island groups of Matsu; Wuqiu and Kinmen are in battle ready mode as these islands are at a stone’s throw away from mainland China.Also Read - China Announces Military Drills In Taiwan Strait Ahead Of Nancy Pelosi’s Possible Visit

Anti-landing obstacles are being erected on the beaches while these islands are in the state of an emergency. They have to be because these islands are going to be the first target if China decides to invade Taiwan. Entire country is at standstill while Nancy Pelosi, who is not only a seasoned second-generation American politician but also serving as Speaker of American house of representatives is visiting Taiwan. Also Read - 'Will Get Burned': Xi Jinping On Call Warns Joe Biden Not To 'Play With Fire' On Taiwan

This visit is a high-stake visit and Chinese Premier Xi Jinping cautioned his American counterpart Joe Biden in a lengthy phone call on Thursday- 28th July 2022 that he should not play with fire and that the visit of Pelosi will be answered in strong and resolute way but nevertheless, the visit is ongoing with the congresswomen having reached Taipei along with a large delegation. America was apprehensive of any action from China and that’s why it not only deployed its potent USS Ronald Regan Carrier Group close to Taiwan strait but also kept the visit & aircraft movement as secret. Also Read - Debris From Chinese Rocket Could Rain Down On Earth In Coming Days

Meanwhile there have been motormouth statements from the leaders of Chinese Communist Party. Their foreign ministry spokesperson said that “China will act strongly to resolutely respond to this visit and take countermeasures” while Hu Xijin, a former editor of a Communist Party newspaper said that “If the US can’t restrain her, let China restrain her & punish her, PLA Air Force will surely make her visit a disgrace to herself and to the US.” Chinese State affiliated newspaper Global Times has published an editorial & said that “If Pelosi’s plane is found flying toward our airspace, the PLA fighter jets could warn, follow, intercept, electronically interfere, force a landing, or drive it back”.

Naturally we can see a panic in China too with respect to Pelosi’s visit & the visit has a much deeper meaning. Why this visit is causing serious heartburns in Beijing is important to understand. We have strong reasons to believe.

Outlook of Nancy Pelosi- Having been a seasoned politician & a member of the congress for over three decades, Nancy Pelosi has been a strong critic of China. She was the one who travelled to China in 1991, two years after the famous Tiananmen Massacre and displayed a banner honouring the demonstrators killed by Chinese Army. Not only this, but she also led a resolution in US Senate in 1989 immediately after the massacre condemning China. She has written several letters to Chinese president Hu Jintao expressing her concerns over detention & imprisonment of Tibetans. She also opposed China’s bid to host Olympics and led calls for a worldwide diplomatic boycott of Beijing over the treatment of Uighur Muslims. Ms Pelosi is among the senior most leaders of Democratic Party & the first senior American leader to visit Taiwan in last 25 years. With her background & status in the party, the visit is certainly causing pain in Xi Jinping’s stomach. Formal recognition to Taiwan from US and rest of the world- Although America has always recognised “One China Policy” of Beijing since 1979, but it has always maintained its close relationship with Taipei. The relationship became more intense when Taiwan conducted its first elections in 1996 and took a step towards democracy. Despite of recognising Beijing’s stance over Taiwan, America maintained a pseudo-embassy in the country while provided all sort of possible military aid to Taiwan. With the visit of Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, Beijing is fearing a possible drift in the US Policy on Taiwan and threat of a possible recognition of the Island country by America. If that happens, few other countries of the world will also recognise Taiwan and that will shatter all the hopes of Xi Jinping to claim its right over Taiwan. To support American hegemony in the world – Ever since the end of Cold War, America tried to create a unipolar world being ruled by America. It was successful in countering its rival erstwhile USSR and contained its major successor Russia both militarily as well as financially. The second biggest threat to United States in the current scenario is China and the events in past few years are evident how America is hell bent to stop Chinese influence in the world. One of the major aims of Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan is to threaten China and show a force to them. This goes well with the concept of establishing American Hegemony in the Asia-Pacific where it is weak. Pelosi’s visit to other neighbouring countries – US Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi is not only visiting Taiwan but also a number of countries located in Asia Pacific. Beijing is afraid that the actual motive of Pelosi’s visit is to create a consortium of countries in South China Sea and Asia Pacific against China. China does not have harmonious relationship with any of its neighbours. Somewhere it has territorial disputes while at other places it has trade, financial or maritime conflicts. If Nancy is successful in creating a group of countries against China, it will certainly be detrimental of Beijing’s extraordinary ambitions and thus it has to react violently to this visit. Backdrop of Russia Ukraine Conflict – America has failed miserably in Ukraine where it promised Kyiv of full support against a Russian Invasion. This has created another debate in the world about annexation of smaller countries by their bigger & potent rivals. China-Taiwan conflict is also a similar one & America do not want to let Taiwan fall to China as Ukraine has fallen to Russia. It considers China as an indirect ally of Russia and hence will do anything to stop its manoeuvres in South China Sea.

As I write these lines, US Congresswomen Nancy Pelosi is meeting her counterparts in Taipei and the outcome of her meeting will be known later however, the Chinese reaction on this visit are clear and Armed forces of Taiwan are ready to counter any aggression from Beijing. However, one fact is to be remembered that China is going through a worst economic crisis and is not in a position to afford a war. So do we call Chinese actions as just an aggressive posturing or a warning to a bloodbath is not certain. Only future has the answer.

