Home

News

PM Modi Israel Visit: Benjamin Netanyahu praises his Indian counterpart, calls the ties between India and Israel as...

PM Modi Israel Visit: Benjamin Netanyahu praises his Indian counterpart, calls the ties between India and Israel as…

It is important to note that the official dates have not yet been announced; however, reports suggest that after the AI Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi may travel to Israel.

Benjamin Netanyahu praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Israel next week. Ahead of the highly anticipated trip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has praised India and called the ties between the two nations a strong and strategic alliance. Emphasizing India’s population of 1.5 billion, he said that Israel is very popular in India. While addressing the Conference of Major American Jewish Organizations in Jerusalem, Netanyahu mentioned the upcoming visit of Narendra Modi to Israel and hinted at high-level talks.

Netanyahu said, “Do you know who is coming here next week? Narendra Modi. There is a tremendous alliance between Israel and India, and we are going to discuss cooperation in all areas.” He added, “India is not a small country. It has 1.5 billion people. Israel is extremely popular there, very popular. Did you know that?”

It is important to note that the official dates have not yet been announced; however, reports suggest that after the AI Summit in New Delhi, PM Modi may travel to Israel.

PM Modi’s Visit to Israel: Here are some of the key details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Israel later this month.

The trip is expected to give fresh momentum to strategic, defense, and technological ties between the two countries.

Reports suggest the visit could take place on February 27–28.

This will be the first visit to Israel during PM Modi’s third term in office.

He last visited Israel in 2017, nine years ago, marking 25 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

During that landmark visit, discussions focused on defense, cybersecurity, agriculture, and cooperation against terrorism.

PM Modi is now expected to meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where the two leaders are likely to hold extensive talks.

Besides bilateral cooperation, discussions are also expected to cover the security situation in West Asia, along with regional and global developments.

Recent Talks Between the Two Leaders

To recall, earlier this year, PM Modi and his Israeli counterpart, Netanyahu, held a discussion where Netanyahu briefed PM Modi on the implementation and progress of the Gaza peace plan. PM Modi reiterated India’s consistent support for a just and lasting peace in the region.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.