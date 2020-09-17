Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his 70th birthday on Thursday and wishes are pouring in from all quarters. From Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, several bigwigs have posted birthday greetings for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Also Read - PM Modi Turns 70 | From 70 kg Laddoo to Oximeter, How is How BJP Planning to Celebrate His Birthday

PM Modi was born in Gujarat’s Vadnagar on September 17, 1950.

Many world leaders have also extended birthday greetings to him. Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli wished the PM good health and happiness and said that the two leaders will continue to work closely together towards strengthening relations between India and Nepal.

“Warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries,” Oli tweeted.

Warm greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries. — K P Sharma Oli (@kpsharmaoli) September 17, 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin also congratulated PM Modi and said that he values the kind, friendly relations that have developed between the two over the last few years

“I look forward to continue constructive dialogue with you and work closely together on topical issues of the bilateral and international agenda,” President Putin said.

Meanwhile, to mark PM Modi’s birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched ‘Seva Saptah’ under which many social initiatives like blood donation camps, planting saplings, cleanliness drive will be undertaken.

Seventy virtual conferences on the life and mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be organised through webinars since holding an exhibition highlighting the exemplary work done by Modi would not be possible in the pandemic.