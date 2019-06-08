New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Male Airport in the Maldives on Saturday. This is his first overseas state visit after his re-election in the recently concluded Lok Sabha Elections as the Prime Minister of India.

Modi was received by Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid at Male airport. The Prime Minister said India considers the Maldives as a valued partner with whom it shares deep bonds of history and culture.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Male Airport. PM Modi is on his state visit to Maldives, this is his first overseas visit after his re-election. pic.twitter.com/BRNFyE9WJI — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2019

Prime Minister Modi on Friday said that his visit to the Maldives reflects the importance India attaches to its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. The visit is further aimed at cementing ties with the Indian Ocean archipelago. Modi will be conferred with the Maldives’ highest honour “Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen” during his visit. “The Most Honourable Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddeen” is the Maldives’ highest honour accorded to foreign dignitaries, Foreign Minister Shahid said on Twitter ahead of his visit.

I thank President @ibusolih for inviting me to the Republic of Maldives. I also had the opportunity to be a part of the inauguration ceremony in November 2018. India views the Maldives as a valued partner with whom we share deep bonds of history and culture. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 7, 2019

Commenting on the visit to the Maldives on June 8 and Sri Lanka on June 9, Modi also tweeted, "These visits indicate the importance we attach to the policy of 'Neighbourhood First' and will further cement ties with key maritime neighbours."

Earlier, the prime minister visited the Maldives in November to attend President Ibrahim Solih’s swearing-in ceremony.

