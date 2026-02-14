Home

News

PM Modi to visit Bangladesh for Tarique Rahmans swearing-in ceremony? Top BNP leader shares major update, says...

PM Modi to visit Bangladesh for Tarique Rahman’s swearing-in ceremony? Top BNP leader shares major update, says…

Kabir highlighted the larger diplomatic ambitions under Tarique Rahman's leadership, noting that the new government intends to pursue a balanced approach to regional cooperation.

PM Modi to visit Bangladesh for Tarique Rahman's swearing-in ceremony?

Dhaka: In a major development, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) may invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the swearing-in ceremony of its leader Tarique Rahman after a major victory in Bangladesh’s elections. In an interview with WION, Humayun Kabir, foreign policy advisor to BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman, confirmed the plans. The development signals a potential thaw in strained bilateral ties after years of tension under the previous administration.

He described the invitation as a goodwill gesture aimed at promoting better bilateral relations. Kabir, considered among the top leaders of the BNP, serves as the foreign policy advisor to party chief Tarique Rahman.

ALSO READ: From Sheikh Hasina to the Ganga Water Treaty, resolving these issues with India is likely to be a priority for new Bangladesh government

In the interview, he said, “This region is important for us. A key part of Tarique Rahman’s foreign policy is to make this region influential.” He added, “You invite people to attend, and it is hoped that they will join.” The BNP leader further stated that there is a sense of priority in sending the invitation. “Time is short, but there is a signal in it — a gesture of goodwill.”

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Kabir highlighted the larger diplomatic ambitions under Tarique Rahman’s leadership, noting that the new government intends to pursue a balanced approach to regional cooperation. “We also believe a certain political vision for the region can be set out,” he added.

“They can be utilised,” he said, referring to South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.