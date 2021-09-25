New Delhi: After addressing the Quad Leaders’ Summit 2021 in Washington, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed for his much-awaited visit to New York where he is scheduled to address at the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). The UNGA proceedings will commence from 6.30 PM IST at the UN General Assembly hall.Also Read - PM Modi Gets A Warm Welcome From Joe Biden At The White House, Video Wins Heart | Watch

This year, the theme for the 76th session is “Building Resilience through hope to recover from COVID-19, rebuild sustainably, respond to the needs of the planet, respect the rights of people, and revitalise the United Nations.” This is far from normal UNGA sessions as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic continues to cast a shadow on this important annual gathering of world leaders. Also Read - Quad Vaccine Initiative Will Help Indo-Pacific Nations to Great Extent: PM Modi at Summit

PM Modi’s speech is one of the most awaited among the world leaders as he has always addressed some of the core issues confronting the world, and those of importance and concern to us in India, including some of the achievements on the domestic front, India’s Permanent Representative to United Nations TS Tirumurti had stated.

There is an expectation that India as a leading voice for the developing world as well as the member of the Security Council will use its voice to take up global issues such as climate change, Sustainable Development Goals, equitable and affordable access to vaccines, poverty eradication and economic recovery, women’s empowerment and their participation in government structures, combating terrorism, peacekeeping and peacebuilding, UNSC reforms etc.

How, when and where to watch PM Modi’s address at UNGA