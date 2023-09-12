NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio Breaks US Record For Longest Spaceflight

Rubio surpassed the US space endurance record of 355 days on Monday at the International Space Station.

Rubio and the two Russians will return to Earth on September 27 in a replacement capsule that was sent up empty for the ride home. (Image: X/@NASA)

Rubio arrived at the outpost last September with two Russians for a routine six months. But their stay was doubled after their Soyuz capsule developed a coolant leak while parked at the space station.

Rubio arrived at the outpost last September with two Russians for a routine six months. But their stay was doubled after their Soyuz capsule developed a coolant leak while parked at the space station.

Rubio and the two Russians will return to Earth on September 27 in a replacement capsule that was sent up empty for the ride home.

By then, Rubio will have spent 371 days in space, more than two weeks longer than Mark Vande Hei, the previous US record holder for a single spaceflight, Russia holds the world record of 437 days, set in the mid-1990s.

NASA chief Bill Nelson posted on X: “Astronaut Frank Rubio has just set a new U.S. spaceflight record, eclipsing the previous record of 355 consecutive days aboard the @Space_Station. This is now the single longest mission for any of our @NASA_Astronauts. He is set to return to Earth on Sept. 27, when he will have spent 371 days in space.”

Astronaut Frank Rubio has just set a new U.S. spaceflight record, eclipsing the previous record of 355 consecutive days aboard the @Space_Station. This is now the single longest mission for any of our @NASA_Astronauts. He is set to return to Earth on Sept. 27, when he will… pic.twitter.com/HfWslYlvkW — NASA (@NASA) September 11, 2023

“Frank Rubio’s journey in space embodies the essence of exploration. As he breaks records as the longest serving @NASA US astronaut in space, he also paves the way for future generations of astronauts. Your dedication is truly out of this world, Frank!”

Frank Rubio’s journey in space embodies the essence of exploration. As he breaks records as the longest serving @NASA US astronaut in space, he also paves the way for future generations of astronauts. Your dedication is truly out of this world, Frank! https://t.co/DNXIq33KZ7 — Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) September 11, 2023

A replacement crew of two Russians and an American is set to launch to the station from Kazakhstan on Friday.

