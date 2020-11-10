New Delhi: NASA chief Jim Bridenstine will reportedly step down once President-elect Joe Biden takes office. Speaking to AerospaceDaily, Bridenstinesaid that he thinks NASA will have a better chance of political success with a new chief. Also Read - Donald Trump Accuses FDA, Pfizer of Withholding Covid-19 Vaccine Announcement Before Elections

Bridenstine reportedly said a new chief of the US space agency under the new administration would be in the best interest of America's space exploration programme.

"The right question here is, what's in the best interest of NASA as an agency, and what's in the best interest of America's exploration program?" Bridenstine told AerospaceDaily on Sunday.

“You need somebody who has a close relationship with the President of the U.S. … somebody trusted by the administration, including OMB (Office of Management and Budget), National Space Council, National Security Council. I think I would not be the right person for that in a new administration,” he said.

When President Donald Trump nominated the former Republican Congressman to lead NASA in 2017, many lawmakers opposed the idea of a politician heading the US space agency.

The Senate, however, confirmed him in April 2018, with lawmakers voting along party lines, The Verge reported.

Bridenstine’s unwillingness to continue under the Biden administration gains significance especially in the context of NASA’s ambitious goal of returning humans to Moon by 2024 under the Artemis programme.

He, however, told the AerospaceDaily that there is strong bipartisan support for Artemis.

(With IANS inputs)