NASA Artemis I Launch Live Updates: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Saturday began the Artemis missions by launching an uncrewed spacecraft on a six-week mission around the Moon and back to Earth. Through Artemis missions, the NASA will land the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon, making the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone to send astronauts to Mars. The unmanned mission this time will carry the agency’s Orion Crew Capsule and the Space Launch System.Also Read - NASA Tests New Moon Rocket, 50 Years after Apollo | EXPLAINED

NASA in a statement said that during Artemis I mission, Orion will travel from Earth to beyond the far side of the Moon. Liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida is currently targeted for 8:33 a.m. EDT (12:33 UTC) Monday, Aug. 29. Also Read - IPS Sandeep Mittal Claims to Hear OM Sound in NASA’s Black Hole, Netizens Troll Him | Watch

"NASA launches Artemis I" https://t.co/Fgc3a3SVcp been waiting for this news since I first heard about Artemis, Artemis is my favorite Greek Goddess. Can't wait to see what wonders she will bring us. — Lumos Sol (@vilgax570) August 27, 2022

Also Read - Incredible Images Of Jupiter's Faint Rings, Great Red Spot Captured By NASA's Webb Telescope. See Pics Here

NASA Launches Artemis I: Check Live Updates