NASA Artemis I Launch Live Updates: The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on Saturday began the Artemis missions by launching an uncrewed spacecraft on a six-week mission around the Moon and back to Earth. Through Artemis missions, the NASA will land the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon, making the way for a long-term lunar presence and serving as a steppingstone to send astronauts to Mars. The unmanned mission this time will carry the agency’s Orion Crew Capsule and the Space Launch System.Also Read - NASA Tests New Moon Rocket, 50 Years after Apollo | EXPLAINED
NASA in a statement said that during Artemis I mission, Orion will travel from Earth to beyond the far side of the Moon. Liftoff from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida is currently targeted for 8:33 a.m. EDT (12:33 UTC) Monday, Aug. 29. Also Read - IPS Sandeep Mittal Claims to Hear OM Sound in NASA’s Black Hole, Netizens Troll Him | Watch
NASA Launches Artemis I: Check Live Updates
- Interestingly, Artemis will start where the last Apollo program left off in 1972 by sending crewed missions to the moon, but in a novel way.
- With the launch of Artemis I, NASA aims to perform operations and test the conditions that astronauts will experience when they travel to the Moon to assure that it is safe for any occupants to stay and then return to Earth.
- According to NASA, the spacecraft will travel to the Moon and deploy small satellites and then will settle into orbit around the lunar surface.
- The rocket is designed to return astronauts to the lunar surface for the first time in more than 50 years.
- It won’t carry astronauts this time, however, if everything goes well, NASA will plan to land boots on the lunar surface in 2025.
- Former US President George Bush had set goals in 2004 to return astronauts to the moon.
- According to plan of George Bush, it should have happened by 2020, maybe as early as 2015. However, some of the delays have been technical.