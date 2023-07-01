Home

‘Ingenuity Phones Home’: NASA Restores Contact with Mars Helicopter After 2 Months of Radio Silence

The mini rotorcraft embarked on a journey to the Red Planet in early 2021 alongside the Perseverance rover. It has not only surpassed its initial 30-day mission but also demonstrated the viability of its advanced technology through successful test flights.

NASA Restores Contact Ingenuity after Two Months of Radio Silence.. | Photo: NASA website

New Delhi: National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the United States space agency, has successfully re-established contact with its intrepid Ingenuity Mars Helicopter after over two months of radio silence. The mini rotorcraft embarked on a journey to the Red Planet in early 2021 alongside the Perseverance rover. It has not only surpassed its initial 30-day mission but also demonstrated the viability of its advanced technology through successful test flights.

Are you there, Earth? It’s the #MarsHelicopter. 👋 Ingenuity has reestablished contact with @NASAPersevere following two months of radio silence. 🔗 https://t.co/eQylNmtaaW pic.twitter.com/zcdeiuyBwQ — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) June 30, 2023

Since then, the rotorcraft has been deployed multiple times, serving as an aerial scout to assist the wheeled robot in its search for evidence of ancient microbial life on Mars, billions of years ago, when the planet was much wetter and warmer than it is today.

Notably, the 52nd flight of Ingenuity was launched on April 26, but mission controllers at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) in California lost contact as it descended to the surface after completing a 363-meter hop. However, the loss of communication was anticipated as a hill obstructed the line of sight between Ingenuity and Perseverance, which serves as a relay between the drone and Earth.

“This has been the longest we’ve gone without hearing from Ingenuity so far in the mission,” Ingenuity team lead at JPL Joshua Anderson told AFP.

“Ingenuity is designed to take care of itself when communication gaps like this occur, but we all still had a sense of relief finally hearing back,” he added.

According to the data, the helicopter is in good condition, and if further health checks confirm the same, Ingenuity will be ready for its next flight. The team behind the Perseverance mission is particularly interested in exploring a rocky outcrop in the westward direction.

It is worth noting that Ingenuity has experienced downed communications. In April, the heli went missing for around six days when it was scouring an old river delta, “an agonizingly long time,” chief engineer Travis Brown wrote in a blog post.

