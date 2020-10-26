Madrid: To curb the second wave of coronavirus cases, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Sunday declared a national state of emergency and a curfew for entire Spain except for the Canary Islands. Also Read - Pandemic Casts Shadow over Dussehra Festivities in India, Covid Effigies Become New Addition | See Visuals

PM Sanchez asserted that the new state of emergency will last until the beginning of May 2021. "The situation we are going through is extreme," he stressed.

According to a government statement, the overnight curfew would be imposed from 11:00 pm until 6:00 am, currently 2200 GMT to 0500. GMT.

Meanwhile, the Spanish PM also asserted that if conditions allowed, the measures could be lifted earlier than anticipated. “The state of emergency is the most effective tool to lower the rate of infection,” he argued.

Furthermore, he asked people to stay home as much as possible to break the chain of the novel coronavirus. “Let’s stay home as much as possible. The more we stay home the more protected we and others will be”, Sanchez added.