Brussels: As the Russia-Ukraine war continues to intensify for nearly a month, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Thursday said the NATO allies have agreed to supply weapons to Ukraine to tackle such attacks. Addressing media, Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO has activated chemical, biological, and nuclear defense elements.

Stoltenberg expressed concern and said Russia might use the pretext of NATO preparing for a biological attack to carry out the same in Ukraine. "If it happens, it'll change the nature of the conflict. It won't just affect Ukraine but also NATO countries," Stoltenberg added.

He said the message to China is that they should join the rest of the world and condemn the brutal war against Ukraine and should neither support Russia economically nor militarily.

NATO allies have agreed to supply weapons to Ukraine to tackle such attacks. We have activated our chemical, biological, and nuclear defence elements: Jens Stoltenberg pic.twitter.com/qwlMm1b7TK — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2022

Earlier in the day, the NATO leaders extended the mandate of Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg for an extra year to help steer the 30-nation military organisation through the security crisis sparked by Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Stoltenberg tweeted Thursday that he is honoured by the decision of NATO leaders to extend my term as Secretary General until 30 September 2023.

“As we face the biggest security crisis in a generation, we stand united to keep our alliance strong and our people safe,” he said.

The former Norwegian prime minister was named to NATO’s top civilian post in October 2014. It’s the second time that his term of office has been extended. His mandate was due to expire in September.

Stoltenberg, 63, has described Russia’s war on Ukraine as the most serious security situation we have been in for decades .

Stoltenberg has been praised for steering NATO through a difficult and divisive period under the Trump administration, when the US threatened not to come to the aid of member countries that weren’t spending enough on defence.