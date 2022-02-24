New Delhi: Strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said that it will do whatever is necessary to shield the alliance from aggression. “We’ve over 100 jets at high alert protecting our airspace & more than 120 allied ships at sea from north to the Mediterranean. We will do whatever is necessary to shield the alliance from aggression. NATO leaders to meet tomorrow to address the way forward”, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, adding that it calls on Russia to immediately seize its military action & withdraw from Ukraine.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: Haryana Sets Up Control Room For Safe Evacuation of Stranded Indians
Key Highlights From NATO Secretary-General’s Address
- NATO stands in solidarity with Ukraine. We are imposing severe costs on Russia for its reckless invasion of Ukraine.
- NATO allies in close coordination with the EU and other partners all over the world are now imposing severe economic sanctions on Russia.
- We continue to stand together condemning the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
- Our allies also stand together in sending a message that we will never accept the brutal violation of international order.
- Democracy will always prevail over autocracy. Freedom will always prevail over oppression.
- Deconfliction is extremely important for us. There have been contacts between our military commanders & Russia.
- We will continue to reach out to them to make sure that we do everything we can to ensure deconfliction.
- Today, we activated NATO’s defense plans that give our military commanders more authority to deploy forces when needed. No NATO troops inside Ukraine. We are increasing the presence of NATO troops in the eastern part of all the alliances on NATO territory.