New Delhi: Strongly condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) said that it will do whatever is necessary to shield the alliance from aggression. “We’ve over 100 jets at high alert protecting our airspace & more than 120 allied ships at sea from north to the Mediterranean. We will do whatever is necessary to shield the alliance from aggression. NATO leaders to meet tomorrow to address the way forward”, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, adding that it calls on Russia to immediately seize its military action & withdraw from Ukraine.Also Read - Russia-Ukraine War: Haryana Sets Up Control Room For Safe Evacuation of Stranded Indians

Key Highlights From NATO Secretary-General’s Address