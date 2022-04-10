London: As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 46th day, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has started working on plans for a permanent military presence at its border in an effort to battle future Russian aggression, British media reported. NATO was “in the midst of a very fundamental transformation” that will reflect “the long-term consequences” of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s actions, The Telegraph reported, citing NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.Also Read - Chinese State Media ‘Mocks’ America, says US Afraid That Ties Among China, Russia And India May Grow Further

"What we see now is a new reality, a new normal for European security. Therefore, we have now asked our military commanders to provide options for what we call a reset, a longer-term adaptation of NATO," Stoltenberg said in an interview with the newspaper. Stoltenberg told the newspaper that decisions on the reset would be made at a NATO summit to be held in Madrid in June.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War Two and led Western nations to rethink their defence policies.

Situation In Ukraine

Meanwhile, civilian evacuations moved forward in patches of battle-scarred eastern Ukraine on Saturday, a day after a missile strike killed at least 52 people and wounded more than 100 at a train station where thousands clamoured to leave before an expected Russian onslaught.

In the wake of the attack in Kramatorsk, several European leaders made efforts to show solidarity with Ukraine, with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visiting Kyiv — the capital city that Russia failed to capture and where troops retreated days ago. Johnson met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a surprise visit in which he pledged new military assistance, including 120 armoured vehicles and new anti-ship missile systems.

Despite Russian attacks on civilians, Zelenskyy said on Saturday that he is committed to pressing for peace. He also renewed his plea for more weapons ahead of an expected surge in fighting in the country’s east.

“No one wants to negotiate with a person or people who tortured this nation. It’s all understandable. And as a man, as a father, I understand this very well,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with Associated Press. But “we don’t want to lose opportunities, if we have them, for a diplomatic solution,” he said.

“We have to fight, but fight for life. You can’t fight for dust when there is nothing and no people. That’s why it is important to stop this war,” Zelenskyy added.

(With Agency inputs)