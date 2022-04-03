Islamabad: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was allegedly attacked in London by an activist of the current Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, reported Pakistani media on Saturday. Quoting a Pakistan journalist, news agency ANI reported that efforts to arrest the culprits are being made. Following the reports of the attack, Sharif’s daughter and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz Sharif called for premier Imran Khan’s arrest for ‘provocation, incitement and sedition’.Also Read - ‘Captain Always Has Plan’: Imran Khan Exudes Confidence To Defeat No-Confidence Motion Today

Taking to Twitter, Maryam wrote, “Those of PTI who resort to violence or create a law and order situation should be arrested and thrown behind bars, IK (Imran Khan) included. IK should be booked for provocation, incitement and sedition. Will be Insha’Allah. None of them should be spared.” Also Read - Raise Voice Against Foreign Conspiracy: Imran Khan Urges Pakistanis Ahead of Trust Vote

No-Confidence Motion Against Imran Khan Government

This comes a day ahead of the vote on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan government scheduled to be held on Sunday. In his last-ditch effort to save his government ahead of the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday called for nationwide protests in Pakistan. Also Read - US Has Clearly Distanced Itself From Pakistan: Ex-military Chief

“I urge the youth of Pakistan to agitate today as well as tomorrow, raise their voice against this conspiracy by external forces and against ‘Mir Sadiq and Mir Jafar’ of present-day Pakistan,” Imran Khan said in his address to the nation on Saturday. He also referred to a “threat letter” from a foreign power and linked the opposition’s no-confidence vote with it.

“Even our Parliament Committee has seen this official document, which says that if you remove Imran you will have good terms with America,” Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan also slammed Nawaz Sharif’s brother, Shahbaz Sharif, saying he faces allegations of massive corruption. Referring to Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman, Imran Khan called them “three-stooges”.

Attack On Nawaz Sharif

Earlier on Saturday, Ahmad Noorani, the Pakistani journalist currently with Fact Focus, a Pakistan-based digital media outlet, wrote on Twitter, “Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has been attacked in London by a PTI activist. Action must be taken in Pakistan against the PTI as now the party has crossed all limits. Physical violence can never be condoned. PTI must be made an example now.”

He also shared that Sharif’s guard was injured in the attack. “Nawaz Sharif’s guard was injured in the attack. All efforts must be made to ensure the arrest of culprits in the UK tonight. PTI must also be fixed during a few hours,” he added.