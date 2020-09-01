Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has assured the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that he would return to the country as soon as he recuperates and maintained that due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his treatment in London had been subjected to delay. Also Read - Pakistan Court Forms 2-member Bench to Hear Kulbhushan Jadhav's Case

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo on Monday filed an application in the IHC seeking exemption from appearance in the hearing of his appeal against his conviction in the Avenfield corruption reference, reports The Express Tribune.

In the Al-Azizia reference, Sharif requested the court to adjourn the hearing of the case or carry out the proceedings in the presence of his representative. The appeals will be heard by the IHC on Tuesday.

In his two separate applications, Sharif responded to the questions regarding his recuperation and return to the country.

The former premier, seeking exemption from appearance in the hearing, adopted the stance that the matter regarding his departure for treatment abroad was already pending before the Lahore High Court.

He said the Punjab government despite being aware of this fact had neglected his medical reports and rejected his application for extension in bail.

Assuring the IHC of his return to Pakistan after recuperation, Sharif noted that his treatment in London was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He stated that the physicians had advised him to stay at home due to the lockdown, The Express Tribune reported.

Sharif’s medical report dated June 26 had also been submitted in the court along with his plea for exemption from appearance.

Sharif was released from Adiala jail on September 19, 2018 after the IHC suspended his sentence in the Avenfield corruption reference.