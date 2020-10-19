Karachi: Safdar Awan, son-in-law of former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, has been arrested by the Karachi police from his hotel room. Mariam Nawaz Sharif, Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and daughter of Nawaz gave out the information by tweeting on Monday. Also Read - Ladakh Standoff: Galwan Valley Clashes Profoundly Disturbed India-China Relationship, Says Jaishankar

Maryam wrote in the tweet, “We were staying in a hotel in Karachi. During this time the police broke the door of our room and entered. They have arrested Captain Safdar Awan.” Also Read - Even Pakistan, Afghanistan Handled Covid-19 Better: Rahul Gandhi Takes a Dig at Govt Over IMF Projections

Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar. Also Read - China Has No Locus Standi to Comment on India’s Internal Matters: MEA — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 19, 2020

Awan was arrested hours after Maryam participated in a mass protest by Opposition parties of Pakistan against Prime Minister Imran Khan. The police got into action after the Karachi rally of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which was also joined by Pakistan Peoples Party of Bilawal Bhutto.

Maryam’s husband has been arrested by breaking the door from their hotel room. It is being seen as a retaliation against the continuous attack on the Imran government and the Pak Army.

No official announcement has been made regarding the arrest by the police so far.

This is also not clear whether the Safdar’s arrest has been made with regard to an FIR that was lodged yesterday at Brigade police station by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government representatives against Maryam, Safdar Awam and their “200 goons” for violating the “sanctity of Quaid’s Mazar Under Quaid-e-Azam’s Mazar Protection and Maintenance ordinance 1971”.

On the way to Bagh-e-Jinnah garden, Maryam made a stopover visit at Quaid’s mausoleum on Sunday. Retired Captain Safdar had chanted the PML-N slogan “vote ko izzat do (honour the vote)” and urged people to join him.

This move was condemned by government representatives saying that ‘the sanctity of Quaid’s Mazar has been disrespected’. According to Geo News, the government representatives approached the police asking them to initiate legal action against all those who participated in the act.

Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry also criticised Safdar and said both he and Maryam must apologise.

“An FIR has been lodged at Brigade police statement against Maryam, Safdar Awam and their 200 goons who violated the sanctity of Quaid’s Mazar Under Quaid-e-Azam’s Mazar Protection &and Maintenance ordinance 1971,” PTI tweeted.

Speaking at the Sunday’s anti-government rally, Maryam paid tribute to the provincial government for their efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic, while they were subjected to humiliation and taunts by the federal government, Dawn reported.

“Yesterday, you must have seen on your TV screens a man screaming his defeat…You [PM Imran] tell people ‘ghabrana nai hai’, there has only been one jalsa yet and you are worrying already,” she said.

While taunting the Prime Minister for PTI’s recently failed 126-day sit-in on Shahrah-e-Dastoor, the PML-N leader said, “You [PM Imran] addressed empty chairs, dug democracy’s grave, [and yet] Nawaz Sharif never took your name. Even today, you will long for it but Nawaz Sharif will not even take your name, because children have no role in the fight between elders.”

(With inputs from ANI)