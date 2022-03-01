Ukraine-Russia Conflict: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday confirmed the death of an Indian student in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, which has been hit by intense shelling. According to the reports, the 21-year-old student student was from Karnataka. The MEA took to Twitter and wrote, “With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family.”Also Read - EXPLAINED: Why is Ukraine Preferred Choice Among Indian Medical Students

“Foreign Secretary is calling in Ambassadors of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate our demand for urgent safe passage for Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and cities in other conflict zones. Similar action is also being undertaken by our Ambassadors in Russia and Ukraine,” the MEA further added. Also Read - Disney, Sony, Warner Bros And Other Productions Stop Film Releases in Russia Amid War

With profound sorrow we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 1, 2022

Indian Restaurant in Kyiv Turns Into Shelter Home, Provides Free Meals to People

Earlier, India urged all its citizens to leave Ukraine capital Kyiv “urgently today, by trains or any other means available”. “All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available,” the Indian Embassy in Ukraine tweeted.

Advisory to Indians in Kyiv All Indian nationals including students are advised to leave Kyiv urgently today. Preferably by available trains or through any other means available. — India in Ukraine (@IndiainUkraine) March 1, 2022

Notably, around 16,000 Indian students are still stranded in Ukraine. The students have been sharing photos and videos on social media from underground bunkers, metro stations and bomb shelters, where they have been hiding since the Russian attack started last Thursday.

Around 8,000 Indian nationals have left till now, the foreign ministry said on Monday.