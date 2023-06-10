Home

Lessons New Yorkers Can Learn from Delhi Amid Unprecedented Air Pollution

The United States is currently grappling with its worst toxic air pollution caused by wildfire smoke in its recorded history.

orange haze engulfs NYC on Wednesday, Photo: Unsplash/Earthcam)

The United States is currently grappling with its worst toxic air pollution caused by wildfire smoke in its recorded history. New York, the most affected state, has witnessed pollution levels over five times higher than the national air quality standard.

On Wednesday afternoon, an orange haze blanketed New York City, and the air quality reached an unprecedented level of pollutant concentration, registering a reading of 413. As the toxic air engulfed the highly populated city, New York can draw lessons from Delhi, which faces unhealthy air quality during the winter season every year.

Here’s How Delhi Has Tackled Its Persistent Air Pollution Problem:

Wearing High-Quality Facemasks: Experts recommend wearing high-quality PM 2.5 masks when venturing outside the home. According to a study by Germany’s Max Planck Institute for Dynamics and Self Organization, FFP2 facemasks offer 75 times better protection against air pollution compared to normal surgical masks. BIS-approved FFP2 S masks provide 95 percent protection from particle aerosols ≥ 0.3 microns, guarding against dust, pollution, viruses, bacteria, and allergens.

Limiting Outdoor Activities: It is crucial to minimize prolonged outdoor exposure, particularly for vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and pregnant women. Delhi has taken proactive measures like closing schools during instances of extremely severe Air Quality Index.

Focus on Elderly and Pregnant Women: Air pollution adversely affects individuals already dealing with lung disorders and other health issues. Children, the elderly, and pregnant women are particularly vulnerable to the effects of air pollution.

Campaigns: Delhi undertakes various campaigns, especially during festivals like Diwali, to address air pollution caused by firecracker usage. Initiatives such as “Red light on, gaadi off” motivate people to switch off their ignition at traffic intersections while waiting for the green signal.

Air Purifiers: Many Delhi residents have opted to invest in air purifiers to maintain cleaner indoor air compared to the polluted outdoor environment. According to a survey by LocalCircles, one out of every three households in Delhi reported having an air purifier in their homes.

Indoor Plants: Certain plants like Aloe Vera, Ivy, and Spider plants have the ability to absorb indoor pollution, making them beneficial additions to indoor spaces.

Green War Room: Delhi’s environment minister, Gopal Rai, established a Green War Room that constantly monitors the city’s air quality levels and tracks instances of stubble burning. This initiative aims to collect and analyze real-time data to devise effective strategies for combating smog and improving air quality. The Green War Room operates round the clock to address the urgent environmental concerns faced by Delhi.

