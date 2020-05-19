New Delhi: United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned to permanently freeze its funding to the global health advisor World Health Organisation (WHO) unless there were “substantive improvements” in the coronavirus situation within the next 30 days. Also Read - Can Tobacco Leaves Cure COVID-19?

The US had suspended its funding for the functioning of the WHO on April 14, stating that it needed to review its role in “severely mismanaging and covering up the spread of the coronavirus”. Also Read - 'Delhiites Not Allowed', Says Noida, Hours After UP Govt Permits Entry From National Capital

Earlier today, Trump tweeted a letter addressed to WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, with a caption that it was “self-explanatory”. Also Read - Domestic Flights to Resume After Lockdown 4? IndiGo, SpiceJet Open Online Bookings For June, Say Reports

This is the letter sent to Dr. Tedros of the World Health Organization. It is self-explanatory! pic.twitter.com/pF2kzPUpDv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 19, 2020

In the letter, the US President wrote that the Administration was reviewing the investigation on the WHO’s “failed response” at comprehending the COVID-19 pandemic, and has confirmed “many of the serious concerns”, Trump had raised that the public health regulator should have addressed.

President Trump reasserted his allegations that the WHO continued to ignore the “credible” reports on COVID-19 outbreak in Wuhan city, China, from where it spread around the world.

Trump has, on several occasions, attacked Beijing claiming that the virus the novel coronavirus emerged from a virology lab in Wuhan city.

Notably, on Monday, WHO chief Tedros acknowledged the organisation’s shortcomings and said that it would launch an independent review of the response to coronavirus pandemic.