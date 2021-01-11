New Delhi: A day after massive power outage was reported in the country, Pakistan on Monday suspended 7 staff members at one of biggest power plants. The blackout had on January 10 affected all of Pakistan’s major cities, including the capital Islamabad, economic hub Karachi and the second-largest city Lahore, lasting around 18 hours in most areas. Also Read - No Talks Possible With India Until Restoration of J&K's Autonomous Status: Pak PM Imran Khan

The Central Power Generation Company, which operates the facility, stated that the employees of Guddu thermal power plant in Sindh province were suspended ‘on account of the negligence of duty’. Built in the 1980s, Guddu plant is one of the country’s largest and generates power from furnace oil and natural gas. Also Read - China Pakistan Economic Corridor: How China is Using Its ‘Debt Trap Diplomacy’ to Lure Developing Nations

Notably, the suspended staff included a manager and six junior employees. A number of cities and towns across Pakistan plunged into darkness overnight following a major technical fault in the country’s power generation and distribution system. Also Read - Power Supply Restored in Several Cities of Pakistan after Massive Power Outage

The power outage was reported shortly before midnight almost simultaneously in many cities. Residents of Karachi, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Islamabad, Multan and others faced the blackout.

Pakistan Energy Minister Omar Ayub Khan, along with Information Minister Shibli Faraz, told reporters that the power supply snapped at 11:41 pm on Saturday after a technical fault at Guddu power plant in Sindh province.

The minister said that the electricity supply was restored fully or partially in many cities like Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Faisalabad but it would take some time before the restoration of normal supply.