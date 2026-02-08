Home

Neo-Nazi teenager stabs 4 Indian students, two cops in Russias Ufa, draws disturbing symbols on hostel wall with blood; Video surfaces

The perpetrator of the ghastly crime is said to be a 15-year-old boy identified as Sparrows Crew, reportedly linked to a banned neo-Nazi outfit. (Representational image)

New Delhi: Four Indian medical students were seriously injured in a stabbing incident that took place on Saturday, February 7, inside a dormitory of a state medical university in in Ufa, Russia’s Bashkortostan Republic on Saturday, February 7. Apart from the Indian students, several other students and two police officers were also injured and are receiving treatment at a hospital. The perpetrator of the ghastly crime is said to be a 15-year-old boy identified as Sparrows Crew, reportedly linked to a banned neo-Nazi outfit. The motive behind the mass stabbing is not yet known.

Breaking News Knife attack at Bashkir State Medical University hostel in Russia’s Ufa injures at least 6 people, including four Indian students and two police officers. A 15-year-old suspect has been arrested after resisting capture. All victims stable; Indian Embassy… pic.twitter.com/mkYQ4jTa2R — Megh Updates ™ (@MeghUpdates) February 7, 2026

Who is Sparrows Crew?

According to Russian media reports, the attacker, Sparrows Crew, is a 15-year-old teenager who is said to have been influenced by extremist and neo-Nazi ideology. Reports from the Baza Telegram channel indicate he was a member of the National Socialism / White Power (NS/WP) Crew, also known as the Sparrows Crew.

This violent neo-Nazi group was classified as a terrorist organization by Russia’s Supreme Court in 2021. Notably, the group has a history of high-profile extremist activity and has been associated with attacks on journalists, including the 2006 assassination of Anna Politkovskaya.

Accused associated with hate-spreading content

Initial investigations have revealed that the accused was associated with hate-spreading content through online platforms and held racist views. According to police sources, Sparrows Crew was previously on the radar of local agencies for his violent ideas, but no one expected him to carry out such a large-scale attack.

Neo-Nazism was declared a terrorist organization by the Russian Supreme Court in 2021.

Motive behind the attack

Investigating agencies believe that this attack was motivated by racial hatred and extremist ideology. The attacker started stabbing indiscriminately as soon as he entered the hostel. According to reports, after the attack, he also drew neo-Nazi symbols on the hostel wall with blood, which clearly shows that this was not just a criminal act but an ideological attack. Most of the students were in their hostel rooms at the time of the attack. Sparrows Crew suddenly entered the hostel and started attacking the students with a knife.

Accused apprehended; Police start investigation

The police reached the spot upon receiving the information and apprehended the accused. Currently, the accused is in police custody and is being interrogated. Investigative agencies are working to determine his connections to extremist organizations and whether a larger network was involved in this attack. This incident has once again raised concerns about the safety of Indian students studying abroad.

