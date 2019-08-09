Kathmandu: At least five people were killed and 16 were injured while 23 others went missing after a passenger bus fell into Trishuli river in Dhading district on Friday.

The injured are undergoing treatment at Gajuri Primary Health Center and Community Hospital Malekhu.

The deceased have been identified as Raj Narayan Rauniyar, his wife Shova Rauniyar, and Saurabh Rauniyar. All three were residents of Sarlahi district.

The identities of two others are yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile search and rescue operation is underway.