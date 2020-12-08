New Delhi: Nepal Foreign Ministry on Tuesday announced the newly-measured height of the Mount Everest as 8848.86 metres. The announcement was made after working for a year on processing data regarding the measurement of the world’s highest peak. Also Read - International Flights: Kathmandu-New Delhi Flight Services Likely to Resume From Next Week

Sending an invitation to all media outlets and representatives, the Department of Survey, which undertook the measures on Sunday informed about the planned event to announce the new height. Also Read - Nepal: Five Elderly People Returning from India Killed in Road Mishap

“We will be hosting a program to announce the new height on Tuesday afternoon at our office. People who actively took part in this procedure also are scheduled to be felicitated on the occasion,” Sushil Narsingh Rajbhandari, Deputy Director General at Survey Department of Himalayan Nation confirmed to ANI. Also Read - Nepal Reopens For Mountaineering And Trekking With Strict Restrictions

Nepal undertook the initiation to measure the height of the world’s tallest peak after speculations that widely accepted that the height of 8,848 metres might not be the actual length after the 2015 earthquake which shook the nation.

While deploying Nepali officials and experts to re-measure the mountain’s height, the Government of Nepal also coordinated with China in its domestic efforts. During Chinese President Xi Jinping’s Nepal visit in 2019, both nations signed an agreement to jointly announce the height of the world’s tallest peak.

Measured in 1954 by Survey of India, 8,848 metres is the widely accepted and recognized height of Sagarmatha, the Nepali name for the famed world’s tallest peak.

(With ANI inputs)