New Delhi: A day after claiming parts of Indian territory in its new map, Nepal on Wednesday sent a new shocker in his offensive against India. While addressing the Parliament, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli blamed India for the spread of coronavirus in the neighbouring countries and said the virus from India is more lethal than the Chinese and Italian ones. Also Read - Salon Owner in Bengaluru Provides Shelter to Jobless Professionals & Migrant Workers from Northeast and Nepal

In his address, Oli said that the people who are coming from India through illegal channels are spreading the coronavirus in Nepal. He also noted that some local representatives and party leaders are helping them to come to Nepal without proper testing and they are responsible for the spread of the virus. Also Read - Nepal Will Reclaim Lipulekh, Kalapani, Limpiyadhura From India, Says PM Oli

He highlighted that it has become difficult for his administration to contain coronavirus in Nepal because of the influx of people from outside. Also Read - With 57 New Cases, Nepal's Coronavirus Cases Increases to 191

Issuing a shocking statement, Oli said that the Indian virus looks more lethal than Chinese and Italian now as more Nepalese are getting infected for the COVID-19.

However, his controversial statement has baffled New Delhi and created outrage among officials, this has also escalated the rift between the two countries.

On Tuesday, Oli had that Lipulekh, Kalapani and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal and vowed to reclaim them from India through political and diplomatic efforts. The statement from Oli came after his Cabinet endorsed a new political map showing the three areas as its own territory.

Oli had said that the territories belong to Nepal but India has made it a disputed area by keeping its Army there.

“Nepalis were blocked from going there after India stationed its Army. India has deployed its troops in Kalapani since 1962 and our rulers in the past hesitated to raise the issue,” he said, adding, “We will reclaim and get them back.”

He also expressed hope that India will follow the path of truth, shown by Satya Meva Jayate, which is mentioned in the Ashoka Chakra, the national symbol of India.