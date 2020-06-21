New Delhi: Amid border dispute, Nepal on Sunday blamed India for the rising cases of coronavirus in the country and said 90 per cent of its coronavirus cases are foreign returnees and mostly are from India. Also Read - Solar Eclipse 2020: Breathtaking Pictures-Videos Showing Dramatic 'Ring of Fire' Flood Internet

Dr Basudev Pandey, director at Department of Epidemiology, Ministry of Health said 90 per cent of Nepal's coronavirus cases are migrant workers, who returned from abroad, mostly from India, and 98 per cent of the infected people did not show any symptom.

Issuing a statement, the country said 90 per cent of its coronavirus cases are migrant workers who returned from abroad, mostly from India, as the country's tally inched closer to the 10,000-mark with 421 new cases.

The development comes as Nepal recorded 426 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 8,274.

Nepal’s health ministry said the virus has now spread to 75 of the total 77 districts in the country, and the confirmation of 421 new cases pushed Nepal’s coronavirus infection tally to 9,026. Of the 421 new cases, 64 are female while 357 are male.

As per latest updates, the death toll due to COVID-19 on Sunday increased to 23 following the death of a 69-year old paralysis patient, who recently returned from India after treatment.

On Sunday, 194 recoveries were reported, eight of them females and 186 males. With this total recovery cases have reached 1,772, of which 149 are females and 1623 males.

At present, over 7,231 coronavirus active patients are currently undergoing treatment at different hospitals across the country.